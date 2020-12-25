Small Love Potion Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.03 million and $271,458.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00137659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00688764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00181689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00371455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00099980 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.