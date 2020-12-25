SIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $252,419.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, SIX has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $252,419.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

