Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.57. Approximately 23,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

