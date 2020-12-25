Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.02

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 2781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 over the last three months.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

