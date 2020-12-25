Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.97

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBAVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

