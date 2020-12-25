Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIR. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

