Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRRA. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sierra Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SRRA opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

