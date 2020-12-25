Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

