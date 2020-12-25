Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

