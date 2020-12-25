Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

SHL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SHL opened at €41.65 ($49.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.00. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

