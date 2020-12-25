Sidoti Begins Coverage on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.67.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $252.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $272.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

