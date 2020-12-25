SiaCashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,074.64 and approximately $572.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SiaCashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00316176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SCC is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

