Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $38.80 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $547.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

