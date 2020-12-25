ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $642,686.36

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $642,686.36 and $3,027.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

