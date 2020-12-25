Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,261,000.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

