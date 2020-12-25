Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 35,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.

Semtech stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.