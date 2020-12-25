SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.21. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 13,834 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

