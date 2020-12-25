Selfkey (KEY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $315,112.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $315,112.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00314701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, ABCC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

