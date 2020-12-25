Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

