Sei Investments Co. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

