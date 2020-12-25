Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

