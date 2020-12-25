Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.79 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.