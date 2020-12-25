Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 22%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price traded down 22% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.51. 2,882,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 863,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.