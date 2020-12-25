Seaport Global Securities Comments on Clearway Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,270.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

