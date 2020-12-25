SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.50

SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 305097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.59. The stock has a market cap of £117.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

