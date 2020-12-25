SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth Acquires 8,000 Shares

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

