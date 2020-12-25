Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

