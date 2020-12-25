SCRIV NETWORK Price Down 13% This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $24,551.89 and approximately $169.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

