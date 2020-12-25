Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.40 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

