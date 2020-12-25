Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.