Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 338,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,706,000. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,711.50, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.