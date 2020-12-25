Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 141,267 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after purchasing an additional 311,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after buying an additional 282,875 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KCG lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

