Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 701,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,592,000 after buying an additional 542,182 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after buying an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,056.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 203,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 196,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

