Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

NYSE HON opened at $209.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

