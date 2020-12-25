Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.44 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 401.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

WFC stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

