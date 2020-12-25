Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 785,101 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 785,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 20.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

