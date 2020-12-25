Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $129,523,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,112,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. China International Capital began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

