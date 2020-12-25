SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.94.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,718.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.28. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.