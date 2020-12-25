Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.76. 68,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.05. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.