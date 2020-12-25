Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

