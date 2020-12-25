Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

ETR FME opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

