Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.83

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.83 and traded as high as $43.62. Sands China shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 18,304 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

