Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67). Approximately 230,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 333,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.54. The company has a market cap of £702.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) alerts:

In other Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) news, insider Adam Richard Westwood purchased 6,017 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £14,922.16 ($19,495.90). Insiders bought a total of 6,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,006 in the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.