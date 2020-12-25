RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $8.50 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.