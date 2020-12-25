RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.
NYSE:RPT opened at $8.50 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.