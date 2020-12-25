Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) to “Outperform”

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

WEF opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$480.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0991667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.