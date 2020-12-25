Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target to $56.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

