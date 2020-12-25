Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $63.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.