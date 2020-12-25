Robert W. Baird Downgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RP. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 58.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.