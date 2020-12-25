Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $902,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PSMT opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $95.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

