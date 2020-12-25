RMPL Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002613 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $537,565.24 and $32,392.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RMPL has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00666073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00161832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00357597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00097494 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,106,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,726 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

